Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +130 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +130 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

Arizona has entered six games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 3-3 4-0 4-5 6-2 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.