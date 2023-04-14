Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5) and the Miami Marlins (6-7) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Miami Marlins will send Trevor Rogers (0-2) to the mound, while Madison Bumgarner (0-1) will answer the bell for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (61 total, 4.7 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule