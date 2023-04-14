Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .270 with three home runs and six RBI in his past 10 games, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Brewers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 12 hits, batting .255 this season with four extra-base hits.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (23.1%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In four games this year (30.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.09).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Rogers (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
