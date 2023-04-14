After batting .270 with three home runs and six RBI in his past 10 games, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Brewers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 12 hits, batting .255 this season with four extra-base hits.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In three games this year, he has homered (23.1%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In four games this year (30.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

