After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins (who will start Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .178 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Walker has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings