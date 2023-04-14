Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins (who will start Trevor Rogers) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .178 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Walker has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins' 5.09 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rogers (0-2) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
