The Vancouver Canucks (37-37-7) and Arizona Coyotes (28-40-13) meet at Mullett Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ. The Canucks took down the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Coyotes vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-145) Coyotes (+125) -

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 71 times this season, and won 23, or 32.4%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 21-46 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Coyotes vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 265 (13th) Goals 221 (27th) 292 (25th) Goals Allowed 290 (24th) 60 (12th) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 68 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 79 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona has gone over the total in five of its past 10 outings.

Over their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 6.7 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (221 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Coyotes have given up 3.6 goals per game, 290 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.

Their -69 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

