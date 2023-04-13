Coyotes vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (37-37-7) and Arizona Coyotes (28-40-13) meet at Mullett Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ. The Canucks took down the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Coyotes vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-145)
|Coyotes (+125)
|-
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 71 times this season, and won 23, or 32.4%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 21-46 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
Coyotes vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|265 (13th)
|Goals
|221 (27th)
|292 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|290 (24th)
|60 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (23rd)
|68 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|79 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona has gone over the total in five of its past 10 outings.
- Over their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 6.7 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (221 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Coyotes have given up 3.6 goals per game, 290 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.
- Their -69 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
