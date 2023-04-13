The Vancouver Canucks (off a win in their last game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a loss) will clash on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ is the spot to tune in to see the Canucks and the Coyotes square off.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/16/2023 Coyotes Canucks 3-2 ARI
12/3/2022 Canucks Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) VAN

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes' total of 290 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes have 221 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 46 goals (4.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 24 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 81 37 48 85 62 58 35.5%
Nick Schmaltz 62 21 35 56 55 60 39.8%
Matias Maccelli 63 11 37 48 44 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 76 24 21 45 31 31 40.2%
Barrett Hayton 81 19 24 43 40 34 50.9%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks rank 25th in goals against, giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Canucks rank 13th in the league with 265 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 79 38 63 101 46 56 44.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 80 31 49 80 46 58 54.9%
Quinn Hughes 77 7 66 73 45 56 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 80 39 33 72 28 32 0%
Brock Boeser 73 18 37 55 21 23 40%

