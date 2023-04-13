How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (off a win in their last game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a loss) will clash on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.
ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ is the spot to tune in to see the Canucks and the Coyotes square off.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSAZ
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/16/2023
|Coyotes
|Canucks
|3-2 ARI
|12/3/2022
|Canucks
|Coyotes
|3-2 (F/OT) VAN
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 290 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 221 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 46 goals (4.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|81
|37
|48
|85
|62
|58
|35.5%
|Nick Schmaltz
|62
|21
|35
|56
|55
|60
|39.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|63
|11
|37
|48
|44
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|76
|24
|21
|45
|31
|31
|40.2%
|Barrett Hayton
|81
|19
|24
|43
|40
|34
|50.9%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks rank 25th in goals against, giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- The Canucks rank 13th in the league with 265 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|79
|38
|63
|101
|46
|56
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|80
|31
|49
|80
|46
|58
|54.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|77
|7
|66
|73
|45
|56
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|80
|39
|33
|72
|28
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|73
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|40%
