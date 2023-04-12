The Toronto Raptors, as they attempt to clinch a spot in the postseason, will play the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-6) 212.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-6.5) 212.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Raptors (-6) 217.5 -238 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Raptors (-5.5) 214.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +121 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.
  • The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).
  • These teams average a combined 226 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams give up 223.2 points per game combined, 10.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Toronto has covered 41 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 ATS record so far this year.

