Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Smith picked up a hit in 53.3% of his games last year (40 of 75), with at least two hits in 10 of those contests (13.3%).
- He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last year (nine of 75), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 of 75 games last season (30.7%), Smith drove in a run, and eight of those games (10.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He crossed home plate safely in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.303
|OBP
|.301
|.362
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|33/14
|K/BB
|34/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|18 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (57.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.5%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (31.6%)
|4 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.2%)
|12 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (28.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Junk starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- When he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- In three games last season he compiled a 1-1 record and had a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.