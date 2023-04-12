The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
  • Smith picked up a hit in 53.3% of his games last year (40 of 75), with at least two hits in 10 of those contests (13.3%).
  • He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last year (nine of 75), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23 of 75 games last season (30.7%), Smith drove in a run, and eight of those games (10.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 36
.224 AVG .217
.303 OBP .301
.362 SLG .372
8 XBH 10
4 HR 5
19 RBI 14
33/14 K/BB 34/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
37 GP 38
18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%)
4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%)
12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Junk starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
  • When he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
  • In three games last season he compiled a 1-1 record and had a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.
