Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the hill, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .205 with a double, a triple and a walk.
- This season, Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- In three games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.51 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- Junk makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- Over his three appearances last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
