Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the hill, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

Janson Junk TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .205 with a double, a triple and a walk.

This season, Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

In three games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

