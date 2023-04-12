On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Janson Junk. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

Janson Junk TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (11) this season.

Marte has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings