The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his eight games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
  • In four games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.51).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • Junk will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
  • Last season he put together a 1-1 record, a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over his three games.
