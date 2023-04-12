The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

Janson Junk TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his eight games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.

In four games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings