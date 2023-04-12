Jose Herrera -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the hill, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
  • Herrera got a base hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), with multiple hits in four of those games (8.5%).
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In four of 47 games last year, Herrera drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home plate safely in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 20
.224 AVG .151
.308 OBP .182
.241 SLG .170
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
16/7 K/BB 18/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Junk will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics.
  • Last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over his three games, compiling a 1-1 record.
