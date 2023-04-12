Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy leads Arizona with an OBP of .293 this season while batting .216 with two walks and five runs scored.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (27.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 2.51 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Junk starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- When he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- Last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over his three games, compiling a 1-1 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.