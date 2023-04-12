Geraldo Perdomo -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the mound, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

Janson Junk TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his eight games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this season (50.0%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

