Geraldo Perdomo -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the mound, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Perdomo has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his eight games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this season (50.0%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.51 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Junk will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
  • In his three appearances last season he finished with a 1-1 record, had a 6.48 ERA, and a 1.56 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.