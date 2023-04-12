Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Janson Junk on the mound, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his eight games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this season (50.0%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.51 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Junk will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
- In his three appearances last season he finished with a 1-1 record, had a 6.48 ERA, and a 1.56 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.