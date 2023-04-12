The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET. Drey Jameson will start for Arizona, aiming to shut down Willy Adames and company.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball with nine home runs. They average 0.8 per game.

Arizona's .407 slugging percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .259 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Arizona is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (54 total).

The Diamondbacks are 25th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.419).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief three times this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers W 12-8 Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers W 11-6 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers - Home Drey Jameson Janson Junk 4/14/2023 Marlins - Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Davies - 4/16/2023 Marlins - Away Ryne Nelson Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Madison Bumgarner Jordan Montgomery

