How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET. Drey Jameson will start for Arizona, aiming to shut down Willy Adames and company.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball with nine home runs. They average 0.8 per game.
- Arizona's .407 slugging percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks' .259 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Arizona is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (54 total).
- The Diamondbacks are 25th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Arizona's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.419).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief three times this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Madison Bumgarner
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 12-8
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/9/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-6
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Grove
|4/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Wade Miley
|4/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|4/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Janson Junk
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|-
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jordan Montgomery
