Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on April 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Drey Jameson (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk will answer the bell for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
- Arizona has played as favorites of -120 or more once this season and won that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 54 (4.5 per game).
- The Diamondbacks' 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Madison Bumgarner vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 8
|Dodgers
|W 12-8
|Zach Davies vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 9
|Dodgers
|W 11-6
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Grove
|April 10
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Zac Gallen vs Wade Miley
|April 11
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|April 12
|Brewers
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Janson Junk
|April 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Trevor Rogers
|April 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zach Davies vs TBA
|April 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
|April 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Jordan Montgomery
