After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

Janson Junk TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll is batting .233 with a double and two home runs.

In 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Carroll has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

