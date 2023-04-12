After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Janson Junk

Janson Junk TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .195 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Walker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings