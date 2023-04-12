Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .195 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Walker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.51).
- The Brewers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- Junk will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old righty, started and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- Over his three appearances last season he finished with a 1-1 record, had a 6.48 ERA, and a 1.56 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.