The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .161 with a triple and three walks.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in two of 11 games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.51 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Junk will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics.
  • In his three appearances last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
