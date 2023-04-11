On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .205 with a double, a triple and a walk.

This year, Gurriel has tallied at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

In three games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings