Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .205 with a double, a triple and a walk.
- This year, Gurriel has tallied at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- In three games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.66).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
- Burnes (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
