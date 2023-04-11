Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.310), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (11) this season.
- Marte enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Marte has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 2.66 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
- Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.