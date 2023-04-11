On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .206.
  • McCarthy has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year (40.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (30.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
  • Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
