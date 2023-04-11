Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .207 with three doubles.
- In five of eight games this year, Moreno has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
- Moreno has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.66).
- The Brewers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
- Burnes (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
