The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .412 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In four of six games this year (66.7%), Longoria has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Longoria has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings