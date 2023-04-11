The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is hitting .412 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In four of six games this year (66.7%), Longoria has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Longoria has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
  • Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.