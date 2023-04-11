(7-3) will match up with the (7-4) at Chase Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, Corbin Burnes will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Brewers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +105. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored six times and won five of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 3-1 (75%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Christian Walker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +3000 - 4th

