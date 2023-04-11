Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field. Merrill Kelly will start for Arizona, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit nine homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Arizona is 10th in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 53 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.0 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs.

Kelly has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers W 12-8 Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers W 11-6 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers - Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers - Home Drey Jameson Brandon Woodruff 4/14/2023 Marlins - Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Davies - 4/16/2023 Marlins - Away Ryne Nelson Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty

