Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Tuesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) at 9:40 PM (on April 11). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Diamondbacks, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Milwaukee Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (0-1, 9.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (0-1, 3.86 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have won in six of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This year, Arizona has won six of 10 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (53 total, 4.8 per game).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 6
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Dustin May
|April 7
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Madison Bumgarner vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 8
|Dodgers
|W 12-8
|Zach Davies vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 9
|Dodgers
|W 11-6
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Grove
|April 10
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Zac Gallen vs Wade Miley
|April 11
|Brewers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|April 12
|Brewers
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Trevor Rogers
|April 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zach Davies vs TBA
|April 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
