Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has a double and two home runs while hitting .250.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.66).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
- Burnes (0-1) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
