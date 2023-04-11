Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Corbin Burnes

BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has a double and two home runs while hitting .250.

Carroll has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings