Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .195.
- In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Walker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Walker has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.66 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
