On Tuesday, Christian Walker (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .195.
  • In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Walker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Walker has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.66 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
