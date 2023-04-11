Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .179 with a triple and three walks.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 10 games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Brewers will look to Burnes (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
