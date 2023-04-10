After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .333 with a double.

Ahmed will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

This year, Ahmed has tallied at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

In three games this year, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings