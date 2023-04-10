The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI last time in action, battle Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .229 with a double, a triple and a walk.

In five of nine games this year (55.6%), Gurriel has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings