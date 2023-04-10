Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI last time in action, battle Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .229 with a double, a triple and a walk.
- In five of nine games this year (55.6%), Gurriel has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- Miley (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
