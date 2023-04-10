The Seattle Kraken (45-26-8, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Arizona Coyotes (28-39-13) at Mullett Arena. The game on Monday, April 10 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW.

The Coyotes' offense has totaled 24 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 44 goals. They have had 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (19.2%). They are 1-7-2 over those contests.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Monday's contest.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Kraken 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-230)

Kraken (-230) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have earned a record of 8-13-21 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 28-39-13.

Arizona has earned 29 points (10-8-9) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes registered only one goal in 11 games and have gone 1-9-1 (three points).

When Arizona has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned six points (1-19-4 record).

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 41 games, earning 58 points from those contests.

Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 27 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 68 games. The Coyotes finished 22-34-12 in those matchups (56 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.58 24th 20th 30.5 Shots 25.8 32nd 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 21st 19.6% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 21st 76.2% Penalty Kill % 75.2% 26th

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

