After going 3-for-5 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has an OPS of .965, fueled by an OBP of .423 and a team-best slugging percentage of .542 this season.

Rojas is batting .476 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rojas has recorded a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (50.0%).

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

In three games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings