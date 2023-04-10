The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy leads Arizona in OBP (.324) this season, fueled by seven hits.
  • In 44.4% of his nine games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.59 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Miley (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
