Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy leads Arizona in OBP (.324) this season, fueled by seven hits.
- In 44.4% of his nine games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.59 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Miley (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
