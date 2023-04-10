The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy leads Arizona in OBP (.324) this season, fueled by seven hits.

In 44.4% of his nine games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

