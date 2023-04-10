On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .240 with three doubles.
  • Moreno has had a base hit in five of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Miley (1-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
