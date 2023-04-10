Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .240 with three doubles.
- Moreno has had a base hit in five of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Moreno has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Miley (1-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
