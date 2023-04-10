Evan Longoria -- 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

In 53.9% of his games last season (48 of 89), Longoria got a base hit, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (12 of 89), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games last season (22 of 89), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

In 29.2% of his 89 games last season, he scored (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 48 .243 AVG .245 .326 OBP .315 .504 SLG .411 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 21 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 40 GP 49 20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%) 8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%) 6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)