(7-2) will take on the (6-4) at Chase Field on Monday, April 10 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 Ks, Wade Miley will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +120 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is listed in the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (0-1, 7.59 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Diamondbacks have not played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Brewers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +3500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.