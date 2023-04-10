Monday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on April 10.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (0-1, 7.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (1-0, .00 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZX

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

This is the first time the Diamondbacks will play as favorites this season.

Arizona has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -145 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 50 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 5.28 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule