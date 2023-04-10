Coyotes vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (45-26-8, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Arizona Coyotes (28-39-13) at Mullett Arena. The game on Monday, April 10 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-240)
|Coyotes (+200)
|-
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in 70 games this season, and won 23 (32.9%).
- This season Arizona has won 13 of its 44 games, or 29.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|283 (3rd)
|Goals
|220 (27th)
|244 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|286 (25th)
|46 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (22nd)
|54 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|77 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Five of Arizona's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- During their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Coyotes' 220 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- The Coyotes have allowed 286 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -66.
