The Seattle Kraken (45-26-8, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Arizona Coyotes (28-39-13) at Mullett Arena. The game on Monday, April 10 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-240) Coyotes (+200) -

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 70 games this season, and won 23 (32.9%).

This season Arizona has won 13 of its 44 games, or 29.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 283 (3rd) Goals 220 (27th) 244 (13th) Goals Allowed 286 (25th) 46 (21st) Power Play Goals 45 (22nd) 54 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 77 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Five of Arizona's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

During their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Coyotes' 220 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.

The Coyotes have allowed 286 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -66.

