How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four in a row, the Seattle Kraken visit the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Coyotes meet.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/6/2023
|Kraken
|Coyotes
|4-2 SEA
|4/3/2023
|Kraken
|Coyotes
|8-1 SEA
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have allowed 286 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 220 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|80
|37
|48
|85
|59
|56
|35.5%
|Nick Schmaltz
|61
|21
|35
|56
|54
|60
|39.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|62
|11
|37
|48
|44
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|75
|24
|21
|45
|31
|31
|40.2%
|Barrett Hayton
|80
|19
|24
|43
|39
|34
|50.7%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 244 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- The Kraken's 283 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|76
|39
|29
|68
|27
|56
|33.8%
|Vince Dunn
|79
|14
|50
|64
|50
|49
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|79
|20
|43
|63
|31
|54
|43.4%
|Matthew Beniers
|77
|23
|33
|56
|46
|54
|42.4%
|Yanni Gourde
|78
|13
|34
|47
|26
|63
|49.5%
