Corbin Carroll -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has an OPS of .693, fueled by an OBP of .268 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.

In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings