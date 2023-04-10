Corbin Carroll -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has an OPS of .693, fueled by an OBP of .268 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Carroll has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Miley (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
