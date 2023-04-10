Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .189.
- Walker has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.59 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- Miley (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.