The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .200 with a triple and three walks.
  • Twice in nine games this season, Thomas has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Brewers will look to Miley (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
