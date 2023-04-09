The Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) square off against the Phoenix Suns (45-36) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. Torrey Craig of the Suns is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on BSAZ and BSSC.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Lakers, 121-107, on Friday. Craig was their leading scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Torrey Craig 18 6 1 1 4 2 Jock Landale 17 10 2 0 0 0 Josh Okogie 16 6 2 0 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns receive 7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Craig.

Josh Okogie is averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 39.4% of his shots from the field.

Damion Lee gets the Suns 8.2 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jock Landale gets the Suns 6.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Terrence Ross gives the Suns 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 23.8 4.2 5.2 1.1 0.2 1.2 Chris Paul 14.2 3.8 6.6 1 0.3 2.1 Bismack Biyombo 7.6 6 1.1 0.3 2.4 0 Kevin Durant 12.8 2.9 1.7 0.1 0.6 1.5 Torrey Craig 8.5 4.3 1.1 0.4 1.3 1.2

