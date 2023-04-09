How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (45-36) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) on April 9, 2023.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: BSAZ, BSSC
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Clippers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Phoenix has a 24-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 19th.
- The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).
- Phoenix is 33-9 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (113.2). Defensively they concede 109 per game, 4.9 fewer points than on the road (113.9).
- Phoenix is allowing fewer points at home (109 per game) than away (113.9).
- The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than on the road (27.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bismack Biyombo
|Out
|Knee
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Rest
|TJ Warren
|Questionable
|Illness
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Rest
|Cameron Payne
|Out
|Back
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Deandre Ayton
|Out
|Rest
