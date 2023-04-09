The Phoenix Suns (45-36) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) on April 9, 2023.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ, BSSC

BSAZ, BSSC Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Clippers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Phoenix has a 24-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 19th.

The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix is 33-9 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (113.2). Defensively they concede 109 per game, 4.9 fewer points than on the road (113.9).

Phoenix is allowing fewer points at home (109 per game) than away (113.9).

The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than on the road (27.7).

Suns Injuries