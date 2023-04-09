Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The Phoenix Suns (45-36), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clippers vs. Suns matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSC
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-11)
|225
|-610
|+460
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-10.5)
|225.5
|-650
|+450
|PointsBet
|Clippers (-11)
|225.5
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Clippers (-12.5)
|-
|-1000
|+700
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers average 113.5 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential overall.
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +175 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.
- These teams score 227.1 points per game between them, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 81 matchups with a spread this season.
- Phoenix is 41-39-1 ATS this year.
Suns and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+450
|+190
|-
|Clippers
|+2500
|+1100
|-
