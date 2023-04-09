Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pavin Smith makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Michael Grove at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Smith got a hit in 40 of 75 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In nine of 75 games last year, he homered (12.0%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 23 of 75 games last season (30.7%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.303
|OBP
|.301
|.362
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|33/14
|K/BB
|34/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|18 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (57.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.5%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (31.6%)
|4 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.2%)
|12 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (28.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
