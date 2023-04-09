Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)
- Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- In 52.9% of his 17 games last season, Ahmed picked up a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 17.6% of his games last year (three of 17), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season.
- He crossed home in six of 17 games a year ago (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.257
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.632
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Grove (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
