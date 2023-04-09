The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .229 with a double, a triple and a walk.

This season, Gurriel has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.

Gurriel has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

